Tri-State Area Expands Travel Advisory To Impact Travelers Coming To, From 16 States Across Country



New Jersey's travel advisory has been extended to impact travelers going to and from 16 states across the country. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:31 Published 1 hour ago

Concern over summer travel as COVID-19 spikes in other states



Gov. Charlie Baker said Massachusetts is keeping COVID-19 in check but shared concern about surges in other states. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:27 Published 4 days ago