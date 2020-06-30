A strong spring storm will bring significant rainfall and lakeshore flooding to Northeast Wisconsin Sunday. Lakeshore flood warnings and lakeshore flood advisories are in effect from Sunday afternoon..
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:38Published
Tweets about this
Connie Roberts RT @azcentral: Strong winds expected Tuesday as crews continue fighting Arizona wildfires https://t.co/x7Z8V9bz7U 1 day ago
SatireWorks RT @WeatherNation: The threat for severe weather will linger across the Northern Rockies and High Plains through the end of the week. Large… 1 day ago
WeatherNation The threat for severe weather will linger across the Northern Rockies and High Plains through the end of the week.… https://t.co/KzYnne5VdH 1 day ago
azcentral Strong winds expected Tuesday as crews continue fighting Arizona wildfires https://t.co/x7Z8V9bz7U 2 days ago
gery bracy Strong winds expected Tuesday as crews continue fighting Arizona wildfires https://t.co/RlYpDXB8Yj via @azcentral2 days ago
Blanche McMenimen Strong winds expected Tuesday as crews continue fighting Arizona wildfires https://t.co/j7dJoicGTm 2 days ago
David Hume Strong winds expected Tuesday as crews continue fighting Arizona wildfires https://t.co/ps4qE4tGSw via @azcentral2 days ago
Jason Myers Tuesday will remain hot and muggy, with scattered storms expected for the afternoon. A few storms may become strong… https://t.co/mXFDQ4bzeX 3 days ago