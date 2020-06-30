Global  

Strong winds expected Tuesday as crews continue fighting Arizona wildfires

azcentral.com Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Crews fighting multiple wildfires across the state were bracing for more strong winds Tuesday, which could likely impede containment efforts.
 
