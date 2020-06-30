|
Alapocas Drive shut down due to serious motorcycle crash
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Alapocas Drive between Edgewood and Old County roads was shut down as police investigate a motorcycle wreck that badly injured one person Tuesday.
Video credit: Viral Hog Content
Sudden Swerve Causes Motorist to Climb Curb 00:50
Occurred on July 2, 2020 / Thanh Hoa, Vietnam Info from Licensor: "The truck drove unexpectedly, causing the motorcycle to reflect and climb to the curb. Fortunately, there was no serious injuries."
