Alapocas Drive shut down due to serious motorcycle crash

Delawareonline Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Alapocas Drive shut down due to serious motorcycle crashAlapocas Drive between Edgewood and Old County roads was shut down as police investigate a motorcycle wreck that badly injured one person Tuesday.
 
 Occurred on July 2, 2020 / Thanh Hoa, Vietnam Info from Licensor: "The truck drove unexpectedly, causing the motorcycle to reflect and climb to the curb. Fortunately, there was no serious injuries."

