Related videos from verified sources ABC Passes on 'Thirtysomething' Sequel, Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series & More News | THR News



Colin Kaepernick's life is being turned into a Netflix series, Sacha Baron Cohen appeared to make a secret appearance pranking a Conservative rally in Washington and ABC has passed on the pilot for the.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:04 Published 19 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Sacha Baron Cohen trolled a right-wing gathering with a racist sing-along Whether you love him or hate him, there's no denying that Sacha Baron Cohen gets results. The latest proof we have is a stunt that saw the comedian – a word...

Mashable 2 days ago





Tweets about this