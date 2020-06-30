Officer in Rayshard Brooks shooting granted bond

Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () A judge says the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks can be free on bond while his case is pending. A judge on Tuesday set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe. (June 30)
Demonstrators set fire to a fast food restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday where Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by a police officer the previous night. Police were called to the restaurant over reports that he had fallen asleep in the drive-through line. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is...