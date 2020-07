Related videos from verified sources The great steak debate: Some Americans claim the ‘perfect steak’ is cooked well done



Three in 10 Americans are still planning a cookout this Fourth of July weekend, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 Americans found 49% of respondents have a traditional cookout day.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 9 hours ago Man builds his own pub with a unique water feature



BEER GARDEN - This is the fantastic footage that shows one mans quest to bring the pub to him during lockdown, complete with an incredible Jack Daniels water feature.Steve Sweet, 55 has been working on.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 13 hours ago Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles



A boy who was told to stop doodling at school has started a new chapter in his life - after being offered a lucrative global book deal.Joe Whale, 10, was sent to an after-school arts club by his.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:57 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this