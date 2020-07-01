News Brief: Russia Referendum Vote, New Tool For COVID-19 Threat, Facebook Boycott
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Russians will vote on a referendum that may give Putin more power. A new tool will help you see the COVID-19 threat in your area. And, more brands are pulling Facebook ads as part of a boycott.
