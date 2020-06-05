Surgeon General Jerome Adams Says People Need To Wear Face Masks If They Want College Football To Happen



COVID-19 Isn't Mutating, but Experts Say It's Still Dangerous According to the World Health Organization's Maria Van Kerkhove, the virus is not becoming more severe or more transmittable. But.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:28 Published on June 5, 2020

Tweets about this SconsetCottage 🇺🇸🎥🍿 RT @MissMightyMight: "Surgeon General Jerome Adams has changed his story yet again in the latest attempt to impose the mandatory use of fac… 42 seconds ago ONYA4753 RT @arnoldpeterso13: Flashback: Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams: . Risk of coronavirus remains low . Most people will not need hospital… 2 minutes ago MissMightyMight "Surgeon General Jerome Adams has changed his story yet again in the latest attempt to impose the mandatory use of… https://t.co/01OzHQ5DdQ 7 minutes ago B. Edward Blackmon ✴ This is the same jackass that told everyone not to buy or wear masks earlier this year. https://t.co/kxPbsaFPBh 10 minutes ago Bart 98.5% RT @MrsChico724: Surgeon general says wearing masks will give Americans 'more freedom' saying the face coverings don’t infringe on American… 19 minutes ago