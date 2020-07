Related videos from verified sources Police Investigate Shooting At Voodoo Lounge



Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting at the Voodoo Lounge Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:43 Published 3 days ago Miami Mayor: Now Is Not The Time To Let Guard Down On Coronavirus During Reopenings



CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports Francis Suarez is not going to roll back any decisions regarding the coronavirus and business and is not going to issue another stay-at-home order right now. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:04 Published 3 weeks ago Mayors Explain Process & Restrictions Of Reopening Broward County Beaches



CBS4's Carey Codd with Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Dania Beach Mayor Lori Lewellen and Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:50 Published on May 26, 2020

Tweets about this