Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claims August Alsina Made About Will Smith Giving His ‘Blessing’ To Alleged Affair

Video credit: Wochit - Published 5 minutes ago Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claims Of Open Affair 00:34 Jada Pinkett Smith is shutting down singer August Alsina's claims that he and the Red Table Talk host had a years-long affair, and that her husband, Will Smith, supposedly gave his blessing for the extramarital relations. Alsina revealed details regarding the rumored affair during an interview on The...