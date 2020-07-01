Global  

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claims August Alsina Made About Will Smith Giving His ‘Blessing’ To Alleged Affair

Daily Caller Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
'I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her'
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claims Of Open Affair

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claims Of Open Affair 00:34

 Jada Pinkett Smith is shutting down singer August Alsina's claims that he and the Red Table Talk host had a years-long affair, and that her husband, Will Smith, supposedly gave his blessing for the extramarital relations. Alsina revealed details regarding the rumored affair during an interview on The...

Jada Pinkett Smith's Reps Reportedly Denies August Alsina Affair

 The "Red Table Talk" host's reps calls Alsina's story "absolutely not true."
HipHopDX

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina's Claim They Had an Affair

 Jada Pinkett Smith says claims made by singer August Alsina that the two had an affair that was green-lit by her husband, Will Smith, are a total lie. August...
TMZ.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina Claims That Will Smith Gave His "Blessing" for Their Relationship

 While August Alsina claims he was in a years-long relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith while she was married to Will Smith, the actress has issued a denial....
E! Online


