Remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén likely found, family says Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén said Wednesday that her remains were likely found in a shallow grave near the Army installation in Texas, possibly bringing a months-long search for her to a tragic end. Guillén, 20, was last seen on the morning of April 22 in the parking lot outside her […]