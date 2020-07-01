Global  

Richmond Mayor Says He Wants City-Owned Confederate Monuments Removed Immediately

NPR Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney about his resolution to remove city-owned Confederate monuments immediately.
