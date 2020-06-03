Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I Want To Hang Him From A F**king Tree, Like He Do Us,’ Protester Yells At New York Cops

Daily Caller Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
'I want to put my foot on his neck, like he do us'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

One of NYPD's top cops takes a knee and hugs protesters [Video]

One of NYPD's top cops takes a knee and hugs protesters

A moving display of compassion and unity between police and protesters in New York. On Monday, police chief Terence Monahan took a knee with one protester and hugged others.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this