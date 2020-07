Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 pandemic is making Americans more tired than ever, according to study



Six in 10 Americans said they've never felt more tired in their life than right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about the impact the COVID-19.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 5 hours ago Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem



Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem The quarterback for the Cleveland Browns confirmed his plan to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming NFL.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:36 Published 2 weeks ago COVID-19 Keyword Blocking Is Down 88%: IAS’ Utzschneider



Education, technology and facts may now be winning back some advertisers who fled news at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this video discussion with John Montgomery, GroupM's EVP of brand.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 15:48 Published on May 28, 2020

Tweets about this