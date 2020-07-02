What happens to a ferry after it retires? It gets sold for $200K Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

A pile of scrap metal or sold off at auction to someone with a dream. Those are the two usual fates that await a 60-something-year-old Washington State Ferry.



Unless that dreamer wants to pass along the opportunity at sailing the "largest registered private yacht," which is exactly what happened with the M/V Evergreen State, the first boat built specifically for use as a ferry in Puget Sound. After being bought at auction in 2018 by Greg Jones, an entrepreneur from Florida, under the buyer name of Jones Broadcasting, it was put back on the auction block. 👓 View full article

