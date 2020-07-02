Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What happens to a ferry after it retires? It gets sold for $200K

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
A pile of scrap metal or sold off at auction to someone with a dream. Those are the two usual fates that await a 60-something-year-old Washington State Ferry.

Unless that dreamer wants to pass along the opportunity at sailing the "largest registered private yacht," which is exactly what happened with the M/V Evergreen State, the first boat built specifically for use as a ferry in Puget Sound. After being bought at auction in 2018 by Greg Jones, an entrepreneur from Florida, under the buyer name of Jones Broadcasting, it was put back on the auction block.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Dozens die in Bangladesh ferry accident: Officials [Video]

Dozens die in Bangladesh ferry accident: Officials

Vessel hit by another ferry in capital Dhaka, close to the country's largest river port, killing at least 30 people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
Ferry Crew Rescues Man Who Fell Off Another Ferry [Video]

Ferry Crew Rescues Man Who Fell Off Another Ferry

WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:54Published
NY Waterway, Alternate Side Parking Resume [Video]

NY Waterway, Alternate Side Parking Resume

New York Waterway begins offering modified service Monday, and alternate side parking is back in effect with one major change.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

Tweets about this