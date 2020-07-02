Stonewall Jackson statue comes down along Richmond's Monument Avenue

hb RT @CBS6: Watch the moment crews removed the Stonewall Jackson statue off its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond. The removal comes af… 27 seconds ago

ALBERTO PERDIGÃO Stonewall Jackson statue comes down after Richmond mayor orders removal of all Confederate monuments via @nbcnews -… https://t.co/IeObLCJKS3 4 minutes ago

정길배장훈인카페 Stonewall Jackson statue comes down after Richmond mayor orders removal of all Confederate monuments https://t.co/lDGAINot5q 출처 @nbcnews 26 minutes ago

Jonathan L. Katz Down comes the Stonewall Jackson statue on Richmond's Momument Avenue. Richmond Mayor "relying on emergency powers,… https://t.co/dj5CaYuMEj 1 hour ago

Lisa Hall Stonewall Jackson statue comes down after Richmond mayor orders removal of all Confederate monuments https://t.co/MWzpB3l1ak via @nbcnews 2 hours ago

Bill Lewis RT @ps9714: Stonewall Jackson statue comes down after Richmond mayor orders removal of all Confederate monuments https://t.co/SeVQwgD5th vi… 3 hours ago