Stonewall Jackson statue comes down along Richmond's Monument Avenue

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of the Stonewall Jackson statue and other Confederate memorials along Monument Avenue
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Confederate general Stonewall Jackson statue removed from Virginia

Confederate general Stonewall Jackson statue removed from Virginia 12:17

 Confederate general Stonewall Jackson's statue was removed from Virginia’s Monument Avenue on Wednesday hours after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all Confederate statues from city land. (July 1) The filmer captured a 12-minute video of locals gathered under the pouring rain and...

