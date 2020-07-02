Global  

Amanda Kloots says "ultimate goal" for husband Nick Cordero is to receive a double lung transplant

CBS News Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Broadway actor Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Cordero has spent three months in the hospital, and his wife, Amanda Kloots, says he's still critically ill, even though he is now COVID-negative and no longer in a coma. In an exclusive interview with Gayle King, Kloots shares why she is holding on to hope and the long-term goal for her husband's recovery.
