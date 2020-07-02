Nation's unemployment rate falls to 11.1% as economy adds another 4.8 million jobs in June
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () The economy added another 4.8 million jobs in June, dropping the new unemployment rate to 11.1%. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether the data indicates the beginning of economic recovery.
