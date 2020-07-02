Global  

Nation's unemployment rate falls to 11.1% as economy adds another 4.8 million jobs in June

CBS News Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The economy added another 4.8 million jobs in June, dropping the new unemployment rate to 11.1%. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether the data indicates the beginning of economic recovery.
 The U.S. continues to add jobs as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

