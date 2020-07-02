Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Who is the woman whom Jeffrey Epstein once referred to as his “best friend”? 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested by FBI on Jeffrey Epstein-Related Charges: Report

Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested by FBI on Jeffrey Epstein-Related Charges: Report 00:46

 Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly been arrested by the FBI on charges related to Jeffrey Epstein, News 4 New York reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, confidant to late-billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein , has been arrested by the FBI. NBC News and Newsmax reports she's under arrest in New Hampshire. The network says the FBI..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell – a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein – has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Maxwell charged over sexual exploitation [Video]

Maxwell charged over sexual exploitation

Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged with playing a role in the "sexual exploitation" of underage girls by Jeffery Epstein.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested in Connection With Sexual Abuse Investigation

 British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a confidante of Jefferey Epstein, has been arrested by federal authorities. NBC News, citing senior law enforcement...
E! Online Also reported by •Brisbane TimesIndependentBBC NewsCBC.caUSATODAY.comJust JaredFT.com

Ghislaine Maxwell, Associate of Jeffrey Epstein, Is Arrested

 Ms. Maxwell was arrested on accusations linked to the sex-trafficking charges against Mr. Epstein, who killed himself nearly a year ago.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Jerusalem PostIndependentFT.comBrisbane Times

The ‘Lady of the House’ Who Was Long Entangled With Jeffrey Epstein

 Ghislaine Maxwell’s yearslong involvement with Mr. Epstein, who faces charges of sex trafficking and abuse, has raised questions about what she may have known.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this