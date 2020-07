Related videos from verified sources Truck Drives Erratically at Protest



Occurred on June 1, 2020 / Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA Info from Licensor: "I filmed the video from a parking garage at the oceanfront. The protest turned violent and this dude was driving pretty.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:23 Published 1 week ago Is Failure At Home Monitoring To Blame For Gun Violence?



In the wake of a violent weekend in Chicago in which more than 100 people were shot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said a failure to keep a watch on criminals on home monitoring was partially to.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:43 Published 1 week ago Brown County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying suspects



The Brown County Sheriff's Office has compiled a video of criminal activity that took place from May 31 to June 1 as peaceful protests turned violent in Green Bay. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Sheriff: I’ll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says he will deputize every gun owner in his county to put down any violent protests his deputies can’t...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this