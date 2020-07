Florida prosecutor recuses herself from probe into sheriff accused of illegally ordering ex-subordinate's arrest Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The Florida State Attorney who oversaw an investigation into Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has recused herself from the case and asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to assign another prosecutor. 👓 View full article

