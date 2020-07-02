Global  

Alleged Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell arrested and charged with six counts

CBS News Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice, was arrested Thursday by the FBI in New Hampshire. Prosecutors allege Maxwell helped Epstein recruit young girls. Mola Lenghi reports.
