Alleged Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell arrested and charged with six counts
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice, was arrested Thursday by the FBI in New Hampshire. Prosecutors allege Maxwell helped Epstein recruit young girls. Mola Lenghi reports.
Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Multiple women have accused Maxwell of facilitating their sex trafficking on behalf of Epstein,...