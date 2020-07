Related videos from verified sources Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name



Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in D.C. unless it changes its name. Multiple government.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:58 Published 10 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Twitterati Divided Over FedEx Pushing Washington Redskins to Change Team Name

RIA Nov. 1 hour ago



Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name WASHINGTON (AP) — The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NFL team to change itsr name. “We have communicated to the team in...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago



Report: Investors press sponsors on Redskins ties Investors and shareholders are calling on Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to sever ties with the Washington Redskins unless the team changes its name, according to a...

ESPN 1 day ago





