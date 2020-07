Related news from verified sources Massachusetts city recognizes polyamorous 'civil partnerships' Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Jul 2, 2020 / 02:30 pm (CNA).- The city of Somerville, Massachusetts, has broadened its definition of domestic partnership to give...

CNA 9 hours ago



Massachusetts city recognizes polyamorous relationships in new domestic partnership ordinance A left-leaning Massachusetts city has declared it will recognize polyamorous relationships following a unanimous City Council vote, according to reports...

FOXNews.com 11 hours ago



A Massachusetts City Decides to Recognize Polyamorous Relationships The city of Somerville has broadened the definition of domestic partnership to include relationships between three or more adults, expanding access to health...

NYTimes.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this