|
'Hamilton' star Christopher Jackson on diversifying Broadway
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
One of the stars of "Hamilton" - Christopher Jackson - hopes Broadway will become more inclusive, but only if it nurtures young composers, theater makers, and actors of color. (July 3)
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Christopher Jackson (actor) American actor
Hamilton (album) album of the stage musical
Hamilton Cast on how 'perfectly timed' the show continues to be
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Broadway theatre Class of professional theater presented in New York City, New York, USA
Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies at 41
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after coronavirus struggle highlighted by wife Amanda KlootsBroadway actor Nick Cordero, who earned a Tony Award nomination in 2014, has died at age 41 after a high-profile battle with coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this