'Hamilton' star Christopher Jackson on diversifying Broadway

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
One of the stars of "Hamilton" - Christopher Jackson - hopes Broadway will become more inclusive, but only if it nurtures young composers, theater makers, and actors of color. (July 3)
 
News video: The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter

The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter 23:33

 The cast of 'Hamilton' use the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about the now-ubiquitous Broadway show, 'Hamilton.' What were some of the best backstage moments? Would 'Hamilton' be different in 2020? Will there ever be a 'Hamilton 2'? How did the original cast come...

Hamilton Cast on how 'perfectly timed' the show continues to be [Video]

Hamilton Cast on how 'perfectly timed' the show continues to be

Daveed Diggs, from the original cast of Broadway musical Hamilton, says the show will be viewed through a different glass as it prepares to be made available virtually on Disney+ from July 3.

Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications [Video]

Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications

Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who publicly battled COVID-19 has died. His wife, Amanda Kloots shared the news on her official Instagram page saying; "God has another angel in heaven now". Kloots posted; "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family". Kloots has been regularly updating her social media accounts with news of her husband's health. Cordero battled COVID-19 for 95 days and had a leg amputated due to complications.

Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies at 41 [Video]

Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies at 41

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a brutal battle with the coronavirus.

Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after coronavirus struggle highlighted by wife Amanda Kloots

 Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who earned a Tony Award nomination in 2014, has died at age 41 after a high-profile battle with coronavirus.
