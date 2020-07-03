Coronavirus outbreak in university frat houses

Seattle Demanded Essential Workers Get Hazard Pay. So Instacart Sued.



The City of Seattle recently imposed 'premium pay' regulations for gig workers delivering groceries during the ongoing pandemic. Now, the city is being sued by Instacart, as well as the Washington Food Industry Association, a local grocery advocacy group. According to Gizmodo, many companies have been unwilling to provide hazard pay for essential employees during this health crisis. Furthermore, many that did have rescinded or obfuscated those increases.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970