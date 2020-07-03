Global  

Coronavirus outbreak in university frat houses

At least 80 students living in a dozen fraternity houses near the University of Washington campus in Seattle have reported testing positive for COVID-19, with hundreds of results pending, the university says. (July 3)
 
