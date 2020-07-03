|
First On-Screen Kiss: Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
It takes a while for "Outlander" stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe to remember their first on-screen kiss. (July 3)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sam Heughan Scottish actor
Sam Heughan is fan favourite to be next James Bond
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:25Published
Sam Heughan still dreams of playing James Bond55
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Caitriona Balfe Irish actress and model
You Might Like
Tweets about this