Florida hits 10,000 new coronavirus cases going into July 4 holiday
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Florida broke another record with 10,000 new coronavirus cases reported in a single day. In Texas and California, governors are adding new restrictions ahead of the July 4 holiday in an effort to slow the spread. David Begnaud reports.
The US surpassed its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
Health departments recorded a combined total of more than 36,000 new coronavirus cases.
The previous single-day record was on April 25 with 34,203 cases, reports Business Insider.
The bulk of the new cases come...