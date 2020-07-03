Global  

Florida hits 10,000 new coronavirus cases going into July 4 holiday

CBS News Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Florida broke another record with 10,000 new coronavirus cases reported in a single day. In Texas and California, governors are adding new restrictions ahead of the July 4 holiday in an effort to slow the spread. David Begnaud reports.
News video: US Coronavirus Cases Hit A New High

 The US surpassed its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Health departments recorded a combined total of more than 36,000 new coronavirus cases. The previous single-day record was on April 25 with 34,203 cases, reports Business Insider. The bulk of the new cases come...

