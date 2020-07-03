Global  

Vanessa Guillen's sister: Fort Hood soldier questioned in disappearance laughed in my face

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
U.S. Army officials identified Spc. Aaron David Robinson as the soldier who killed himself after being questioned about missing Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
 
Vanessa Guillen: Woman charged over missing soldier 'killed with hammer'

 Cecily Aguilar is accused of helping to dismember and bury the body of a missing Fort Hood soldier.
BBC News

What We Know About Vanessa Guillen, the Missing Fort Hood Soldier

 The Guillen family has desperately sought answers after she disappeared from the Texas base on April 22.
NYTimes.com

Fort Hood Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas

Army IDs Fort Hood soldier who killed himself after being questioned about disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

 Spc. Aaron David Robinson ran away from Fort Hood after officials said they found partial human remains near the Leon River, authorities said.
USATODAY.com

Remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

 While investigating the disappearance of Ptc. Vanessa Guillen, officials have discovered partial human remains. An identity has not yet been confirmed.
 
USATODAY.com

United States Army United States Army Land warfare branch of the United States Armed Forces

Foul play suspected in Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's disappearance

 Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 in Fort Hood, Texas. U.S. Army officials now say foul play is suspected in the missing solider's disappearance.
USATODAY.com
Researchers Hoping For A Coronavirus Vaccine By The End Of 2020 [Video]

Researchers Hoping For A Coronavirus Vaccine By The End Of 2020

A COVID-19 vaccine may be available to a portion of the U.S. in limited supplies by this winter. A U.S. Army vaccine researcher said it's possible a coronavirus vaccine could be available by the end of the year. "it's reasonable to expect that there will be some form of a vaccine that could be available at some level, to a certain population, by the end of the year.” Colonel Wendy Sammons-Jackson Director of the U.S. Military Infectious Disease Research Program Researchers told Reuters the U.S.

Calumet City Soldier Was Main Suspect In Murder Of Fellow Soldier Vanessa Guillen [Video]

Calumet City Soldier Was Main Suspect In Murder Of Fellow Soldier Vanessa Guillen

A Calumet City soldier was the main suspect in the murder of fellow soldier Vanessa Guillen, CBS 2 has learned.

'My sister is a human being, and I want justice' [Video]

'My sister is a human being, and I want justice'

The family of missing US soldier Vanessa Guillen demand answers as a suspect takes his own life.

Suspect In Vanessa Guillen's Disappearance Killed Self, Army Says [Video]

Suspect In Vanessa Guillen's Disappearance Killed Self, Army Says

The suspect in the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen killed himself, the Army said. Another suspect was also arrested.

Spc. Vanessa Guillen, missing Fort Hood soldier, was murdered and body hacked to pieces, attorney says

 A Texas soldier missing since April was killed by another soldier on the same military installation where they served, the lawyer for her family said Thursday. 
Army IDs Fort Hood soldier who killed himself after being questioned about disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

 Spc. Aaron David Robinson ran away from Fort Hood after officials said they found partial human remains near the Leon River, authorities said.  
Army investigates disappearance of Fort Hood soldier

 The search for a missing soldier is intensifying in Texas. Private First Class Vanessa Guillen has been missing for more than two months and her family is...
