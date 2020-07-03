Global  

'Lift Every Voice and Sing' ignites hope across US

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 July 2020
The Black national anthem was born more than a century ago, but the popular hymn within the African American community called "Lift Every Voice and Sing" has resurrected a beacon of hope during nationwide protests in recent weeks. (July 3)
 
