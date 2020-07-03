'Lift Every Voice and Sing' ignites hope across US

Mahatma Gandhi's statue in US inaugurated again after being vandalised during protest



The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC in USA, where it was vandalised during 'Black Lives Matter' protest was restored to its old glory and inaugurated again in Washington DC. The inauguration was done by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The statue, which is across the road from the Indian Embassy, was vandalised with graffiti and spray painting in June during nationwide protests against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

