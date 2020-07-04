|
Trump Uses Mount Rushmore Speech to Deliver Divisive Culture War Message
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Down in the polls and failing to control a raging pandemic, the president cast himself as waging battle against a “new far-left fascism” that imperils American values and seeks to erase history.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
New Trump Appointee Puts Global Internet Freedom at Risk, Critics SayA battle involving Michael Pack and a U.S.-funded tech group revolves around software from Falun Gong, the secretive, anti-Beijing spiritual movement with..
NYTimes.com
Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:18Published
Critics of US-Taliban deal say militants can’t be trustedWASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence that Afghan militants might have accepted Russian bounties for killing American troops did not scuttle the U.S.-Taliban..
WorldNews
Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Tweets about this