Trump Uses Mount Rushmore Speech to Deliver Divisive Culture War Message

NYTimes.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Down in the polls and failing to control a raging pandemic, the president cast himself as waging battle against a “new far-left fascism” that imperils American values and seeks to erase history.
New Trump Appointee Puts Global Internet Freedom at Risk, Critics Say

 A battle involving Michael Pack and a U.S.-funded tech group revolves around software from Falun Gong, the secretive, anti-Beijing spiritual movement with..
NYTimes.com
Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally [Video]

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally

President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:18Published

Critics of US-Taliban deal say militants can’t be trusted

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence that Afghan militants might have accepted Russian bounties for killing American troops did not scuttle the U.S.-Taliban..
WorldNews
Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event [Video]

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

US President Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during an impassioned speech at Mount Rushmore.His comments at the South Dakota landmark came amid wider discussion on race issues in the US and overseas, with statues and monuments taken down either by vote or by force.Mr Trump accused protesters pushing for racial justice of engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

