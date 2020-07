MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL, S.D. (AP) — At the foot of Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump made a direct appeal to...

Trump Flouts Virus Rules, Warns Of 'New Far-Left Fascism' In Speech Ahead Of July 4th In a speech given at Mount Rushmore on the eve of July 4th, the President denounced protestors who removed Confederate statues and announced he would establish a...

NPR 11 hours ago