Lightning, thunder and rain expected over July 4 weekend

CBS News Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Lightning, thunder and rain are expected from the Gulf Coast to the Northern Plains over the Independence Day weekend. The rain may bring relief from the persistent heat gripping parts of the country. Saturday, July 4 could see higher-than-average temperatures as Americans look to celebrate the holiday while staying safe. Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli explains what the nation can expect while celebrating this weekend.
