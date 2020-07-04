Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida tops daily record with over 11,400 new COVID-19 cases

CBS News Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
As hospitals are pushed to their limits, Miami-Dade County implemented a curfew ahead of July 4 weekend — continuing indefinitely.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Are Tampa Bay area beaches opened or closed for Fourth of July weekend?

Are Tampa Bay area beaches opened or closed for Fourth of July weekend? 00:44

 It's Fourth of July weekend and you're probably wondering whether your favorite Tampa Bay area beaches are open despite Florida shattering it's daily record again with a single-day increase of more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chief nurse at Vegas-area hospital opens up about experience amid pandemic [Video]

Chief nurse at Vegas-area hospital opens up about experience amid pandemic

Since Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 cases have been on a steady climb in Nevada, hitting a record number of daily cases just last week. Hospitalization rates are also on the rise, nearing the peak..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:23Published
Idaho sees record number of coronavirus cases [Video]

Idaho sees record number of coronavirus cases

Idaho sees a record 401 new COVID19 cases Friday ahead of a holiday weekend.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:35Published
Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States [Video]

Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States

(CNN) As Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, some governors are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Live Global Coronavirus News: U.S. Sets a Daily Record for New Cases

 Nearly 37,000 infections were reported as the virus surged in the South and West. Pregnant women who contract the illness wind up in hospitals and I.C.U.’s at...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •MediaiteCBS NewsNaturalNews.comUSATODAY.comNPRSeattle Timescbs4.comJerusalem Post

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Top 11 Million

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Top 11 Million Coronavirus cases have surpassed 11 million worldwide, as the outbreak continues to surge in several countries including the United States, where case numbers...
WorldNews Also reported by •MediaiteCBS NewsUSATODAY.comRTTNewscbs4.comJerusalem Post

Mercedes boss spreads doubt over Brazil and US Grands Prix due to coronavirus pandemic

 Toto Wolff says 'you cannot possibly imagine' that Formula One will head to the Americas while the coronavirus pandemic remains at a record daily high of...
Independent


Tweets about this