|
|
|
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Retain Mustard Belts In Record-Breaking, Special COVID-19 Edition Of Hot Dog Eating Contest
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
“To everybody watching at home I wish you could be here." [ more › ]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Couple eats 90 hot dogs to prepare for contest
A couple in Connecticut is preparing for the national Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Sudo has won the women's title every year since 2014.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:40Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|