Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Retain Mustard Belts In Record-Breaking, Special COVID-19 Edition Of Hot Dog Eating Contest

Gothamist Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Retain Mustard Belts In Record-Breaking, Special COVID-19 Edition Of Hot Dog Eating Contest“To everybody watching at home I wish you could be here." [ more › ]
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: No Fans At This Year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, But July 4th Tradition Will Go On

No Fans At This Year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, But July 4th Tradition Will Go On 02:02

 One of the greatest sporting traditions in New York City won’t draw 25,000 people, but the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place. CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports.

