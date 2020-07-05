|
Onlookers scream after woman falls at Grand Canyon trying to take photos
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
A 59-year-old woman from Scottsdale, Arizona, went off the trail and fell 100 feet to her death at Mather Point in the Grand Canyon.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Grand Canyon Village, Arizona CDP in Arizona
Scottsdale, Arizona City in Arizona, United States
Store robbery prompts fatal shootout, suspect deadA man robbing a gas station convenience store fatally shot a bystander before being killed in a wild shootout with another bystander, police in the Phoenix..
USATODAY.com
Arizona city councilman says 'I can't breathe' at anti-mask rally
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Turnabout Is Fair Play? Mexico Refuses To Let Americans Enter From Sunny Arizona
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Arizona sees record demand for hospital bedsArizona is seeing record demand for hospital beds as the state struggles to control a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the state broke several of its own..
USATODAY.com
Virus Surges in Arizona but the Rodeo Goes onA former state official called what has happened in Arizona “a story of missed opportunities.” Hospital beds in the state are filling up.
NYTimes.com
Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states11 minutes ago FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Four U.S. states — Arizona, California, Florida and Texas — reported a combined 25,000 new confirmed coronavirus..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this