Onlookers scream after woman falls at Grand Canyon trying to take photos

Turnabout Is Fair Play? Mexico Refuses To Let Americans Enter From Sunny Arizona



The Mexican state of Sonora borders Arizona. The border usually sees brisk traffic, as Americans cross into Mexico for tourism, commerce, and medical visits. But now, CNN reports the Mexican government has set up additional checkpoints across the border over the holiday weekend. The checkpoints are to prevent unauthorized travel and conduct health checks on people crossing from the US.

