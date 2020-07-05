Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Onlookers scream after woman falls at Grand Canyon trying to take photos

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
A 59-year-old woman from Scottsdale, Arizona, went off the trail and fell 100 feet to her death at Mather Point in the Grand Canyon.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Grand Canyon Village, Arizona Grand Canyon Village, Arizona CDP in Arizona


Scottsdale, Arizona Scottsdale, Arizona City in Arizona, United States

Store robbery prompts fatal shootout, suspect dead

 A man robbing a gas station convenience store fatally shot a bystander before being killed in a wild shootout with another bystander, police in the Phoenix..
USATODAY.com
Arizona city councilman says 'I can't breathe' at anti-mask rally [Video]

Arizona city councilman says 'I can't breathe' at anti-mask rally

A Scottsdale, Arizona town councilman has been criticized after he apparently used the words uttered by George Floyd and Eric Garner as they died under police custody.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Turnabout Is Fair Play? Mexico Refuses To Let Americans Enter From Sunny Arizona [Video]

Turnabout Is Fair Play? Mexico Refuses To Let Americans Enter From Sunny Arizona

The Mexican state of Sonora borders Arizona. The border usually sees brisk traffic, as Americans cross into Mexico for tourism, commerce, and medical visits. But now, CNN reports the Mexican government has set up additional checkpoints across the border over the holiday weekend. The checkpoints are to prevent unauthorized travel and conduct health checks on people crossing from the US.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Arizona sees record demand for hospital beds

 Arizona is seeing record demand for hospital beds as the state struggles to control a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the state broke several of its own..
USATODAY.com

Virus Surges in Arizona but the Rodeo Goes on

 A former state official called what has happened in Arizona “a story of missed opportunities.” Hospital beds in the state are filling up.
NYTimes.com

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

 11 minutes ago FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Four U.S. states — Arizona, California, Florida and Texas — reported a combined 25,000 new confirmed coronavirus..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

June 23rd: Some major events that happened on this day in history| Oneindia News [Video]

June 23rd: Some major events that happened on this day in history| Oneindia News

on this day in the year 1930, World's oldest parliament was established in iceland. It is the oldest surviving parliament in the world. Iceland has not only the oldest parliament in the world but also..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this