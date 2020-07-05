Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Denver weather: Lightning and wind possible Sunday afternoon

Denver Post Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Denver weather forecasters said another round of scattered storms is possible Sunday, with the potential for gusty winds and lightning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thursday 5:15 a.m. forecast [Video]

Thursday 5:15 a.m. forecast

If you're camping over the Fourth of July weekend, be prepared for possible storms.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:15Published
Sunday morning forecast [Video]

Sunday morning forecast

Denver7 Sunday morning forecast

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:57Published
Mobile Weather Lab Tracks Severe Weather [Video]

Mobile Weather Lab Tracks Severe Weather

Large storms brought hail, heavy rain and lightning to the Denver metro area.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Denver weather: Hot, sunny weather Sunday with possible afternoon thunderstorms

 Temperatures will hit a high of about 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service at Boulder, with a 20 percent chance of storms after 2 p.m. and again...
Denver Post


Tweets about this