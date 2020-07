You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vikram Chandra on world's largest Covid facility, need for ICU beds



With close to 25,000 cases reported in 24 hours, India's Covid tally has crossed the 6.7 lakh mark. There seems to be a surge in numbers from southern states such as Andhra Pradesh with close to 1000.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:12 Published 14 minutes ago A man spent eight days in hospital after catching COVID-19 from sharing drinks at a bar



A man spent eight days in hospital after catching COVID-19 from sharing drinks at a bar on a night out. Financial tech Jimmy Flores, 30, admitted he didn't take the deadly virus seriously while.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Pleads 'Wear A Mask' As Coronavirus Hospitalizations Surge



Data from the Department of State Health Services shows hospital beds in Texas filling up, nowhere more than in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth regions. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this