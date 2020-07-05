Global  

Prince Andrew Sought Washington Lobbyist to Help With Epstein Case

NYTimes.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Lawyers for the prince consulted a lobbyist with connections in Trump foreign policy circles. No deal was struck.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York Prince Andrew, Duke of York Member of the British royal family

Ghislaine Maxwell 'won't speak about Prince Andrew', says friend

 Ghislaine Maxwell will not speak about Prince Andrew as part of a potential plea deal, according to a friend.
BBC News
Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward [Video]

Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward

American attorney Gloria Allred has criticised the failure of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, to come forward for questioning about his connection to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Ms Allred insisted that awaiting summons was inappropriate and asked if he required a "gold plated invitation delivered by footman" to come forward himself. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:34Published
"Epstein Pimp" Agrees To Name Names [Video]

"Epstein Pimp" Agrees To Name Names

Jeffrey Epstein’s former mentor claimed Ghislaine Maxwell will fully cooperate with the feds. The NY Post reports that disgraced elderly socialite was busted on charges that she groomed underage women to have sex with the infamous pedophile. Epstein's mentor, Steven Hoffenberg told the UK’s Sun that Maxwell will “totally cooperate.” He added that Prince Andrew “may be very concerned.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Prince Andrew 'deliberately evading' US authorities, lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein victims says

 Prince Andrew is "deliberately evading authorities", the lawyer for dozens of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims has said.
Independent

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel [Video]

Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel

US President Donald J. Trump is rejecting advisers' concerns about the way he's trying to get re-elected in November. According to Business Insider, Trump is convinced that divisive, angry rhetoric appealing to his core of white supporters is the key. He applied that strategy in his Mount Rushmore address, warning in an incendiary speech of an America imperiled by 'far-left fascists.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Coronavirus updates: Trump, America celebrate Independence Day weekend amid COVID-19 surge

 Fourth of July weekend festivities were winding down Sunday after a day of crowded beaches and a night of fireworks that drew large crowds. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left' [Video]

Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left'

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on comments made at Mount Rushmore in an Independence Day address on Saturday, as protesters scuffled in the capital's streets. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:02Published

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

 American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
WorldNews

U.S. has 'no plan' to extradite Prince Andrew [Video]

U.S. has 'no plan' to extradite Prince Andrew

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Britain's Prince Andrew to the United States for questioning in the sex crimes case involving Jeffrey Epstein, after..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
New York Federal Prosecutors Reach Out To Prince Andrew Over Jeffrey Epstein [Video]

New York Federal Prosecutors Reach Out To Prince Andrew Over Jeffrey Epstein

New York federal prosecutors formally sent a message to the U.K. government asking to speak with Prince Andrew. According to Newser they want to talk about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

