Columbus statue toppled by protesters in Baltimore

Brandon Scott Wins Democratic Primary For The Baltimore Mayoral Election



Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott won the Democratic primary for the Baltimore mayoral election. According to Business Insider, the city conducted the election largely with mail-in ballots. Current Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young ended in fifth place after all the votes were counted. Young took over as mayor when former Mayor Catherine Pugh was forced to resign in May 2019. Pugh faced fraudulent sales from her children’s book, federal tax evasion, fraud and conspiracy charges.

