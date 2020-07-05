Global  

Columbus statue toppled by protesters in Baltimore

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor Saturday night. Video captured by reporter Louis Krauss of The Baltimore Brew shows the moment the statue came down. (July 5)
 
Baltimore Baltimore Largest city in Maryland, United States

Christopher Columbus Christopher Columbus Italian explorer, navigator, and colonizer

Inner Harbor Inner Harbor Neighborhood of Baltimore in Maryland, United States

