Columbus statue toppled by protesters in Baltimore
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor Saturday night. Video captured by reporter Louis Krauss of The Baltimore Brew shows the moment the statue came down. (July 5)
Brandon Scott Wins Democratic Primary For The Baltimore Mayoral Election
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
