Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Frederick Douglass statue in New York vandalized on anniversary weekend of 'What to the Slave is the Fourth of July' speech

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
On the same weekend in which Frederick Douglass years ago delivered one of his most historic speeches, a statue of Douglass was toppled from its base.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Military Flyover In NYC As Part Of Independence Day Celebration

Military Flyover In NYC As Part Of Independence Day Celebration 00:19

 If you stayed in the city this holiday weekend, you may have caught another military flyover.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Frederick Douglass Frederick Douglass American social reformer, orator, writer, abolitionist, former slave and statesman

Billy Graham, Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass: Who Trump wants in the 'National Garden of American Heroes'

 Trump's order says the "National Garden of American Heroism," should feature Harriet Tubman, Billy Graham and Frederick Douglass among others.
USATODAY.com

July Fourth: Frederick Douglass found hope in our Declaration of Independence. So can we.

 These are trouble times and the American dream may still be a dream deferred. But the great promise of our founding documents is worth chasing after.
USATODAY.com

Could DC become the 51st state? Here's why is might not happen

 The House bill, aptly named "H.R. 51," would allow for the admission of a new state, called Washington, Douglass Commonwealth after Fredrick Douglass.
USATODAY.com

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Has De Blasio Made New York Unlivable? [Video]

Has De Blasio Made New York Unlivable?

New York City is one of the most exciting and resilient cities on the world. However, the coronavirus, economic downturn, and race riots have reduced residents quality of life. New York's energy and spirit have been dimmed. And some speculate that under Bill de Blasio's "incompetent" leader it may never return. Michael Goodwin of the New York Post argues that Mayor de Blasio's leadership is so bad he will steer the city to irreversible ruin.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 01:11Published

NY honours virus victims with moment of silence

 Current and former US politicians observed a Fourth of July moment of silence for victims of the pandemic in New York on Saturday. (July 4)
 
USATODAY.com
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison [Video]

How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison

Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were spotted dining with another couple at the New York City restaurant, Le Bilboquet. Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign-finance violations, and lying to Congress.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

North Korea Says It Has No Plans for Talks With U.S.

 SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Saturday reiterated it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Connecticut Officials Prepare For Crowds At Beaches Over Holiday Weekend [Video]

Connecticut Officials Prepare For Crowds At Beaches Over Holiday Weekend

A lot of people are planning to head to Connecticut beaches for the July 4th weekend.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published
Aquarium of Niagara & Old Fort Niagara reopen just in time for holiday weekend [Video]

Aquarium of Niagara & Old Fort Niagara reopen just in time for holiday weekend

The Aquarium of Niagara and Old Fort Niagara have re-opened.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:12Published
Thousands Expected At City Beaches For July 4th Weekend [Video]

Thousands Expected At City Beaches For July 4th Weekend

New York City beachgoers are allowed in the water for the first time this summer, just in time for the holiday weekend. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports from Coney Island.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published

Tweets about this