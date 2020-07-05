Frederick Douglass statue in New York vandalized on anniversary weekend of 'What to the Slave is the Fourth of July' speech

Has De Blasio Made New York Unlivable?



New York City is one of the most exciting and resilient cities on the world. However, the coronavirus, economic downturn, and race riots have reduced residents quality of life. New York's energy and spirit have been dimmed. And some speculate that under Bill de Blasio's "incompetent" leader it may never return. Michael Goodwin of the New York Post argues that Mayor de Blasio's leadership is so bad he will steer the city to irreversible ruin.

