Dominion, Duke abandon plans to build $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline, citing 'increasing legal uncertainty'

BushidoBlade @Yieldlondon @markets This cash pile is coming from the Federal Reserve. This is a roundabout government bailout wi… https://t.co/EQN17352e5 6 minutes ago Liquidity Lighthouse Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adds to energy portfolio, buys Dominion Energy gas lines in $...… https://t.co/SJi1zhONx1 14 minutes ago Monica Henry Chevanel: #AllLivesMatter RT @velomarc: another bet on fossil fuels by Warren Buffett. Dominion drops pipeline project and sells gas business to Berkshire Hathaway h… 16 minutes ago velomarc another bet on fossil fuels by Warren Buffett. Dominion drops pipeline project and sells gas business to Berkshire… https://t.co/7EHlHsaSbI 16 minutes ago Denver Colorado * Warren Buffett's Berkshire buys Dominion Energy natural gas assets in $10 billion deal CNBC * Berkshire's energy… https://t.co/zKuzLK8JhT 17 minutes ago Santi Sanz RT @SamRo: "We are very proud to be adding such a great portfolio of natural gas assets to our already strong energy business.” - Warren Bu… 21 minutes ago Hart Energy Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Dominion Gas Business Worth Nearly $10 Billion https://t.co/dZSNYDl7xo 34 minutes ago José Luis **Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is buying Dominion Energy’s natural gas storage and transmission assets in a… https://t.co/o58wxbT9z3 45 minutes ago