A white man, woman vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural on July 4, called racism 'a leftist lie,' California police say

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Police are looking for two white people who vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Martinez, California, on the Fourth of July.
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter Street Mural Being Installed In Harlem

Black Lives Matter Street Mural Being Installed In Harlem 00:29

 Artists will spend the weekend putting the finishing touches on Harlem's Black Lives Matter street mural.

Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter in rural England

 Khady Gueye received threats for trying to support Black Lives Matter in rural Gloucestershire.
BBC News

Massachusetts Detective Is Fired Over Black Lives Matter Post

 Florissa Fuentes of the Springfield Police Department shared a photo on Instagram of her niece at a Black Lives Matter protest holding a sign that her colleagues..
NYTimes.com

Thousands march in peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies in Sydney, Newcastle

 Sunday saw the latest round of Black Lives Matter protests in Australia take place.
SBS

Fourth of July celebrations draw protests around US

 Demonstrators peacefully protested on July 4 to express frustrations and rally for the Black Lives Matter movement.
 
USATODAY.com

California

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

 American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
WorldNews
Californians near wildland fireproof their homes [Video]

Californians near wildland fireproof their homes

A community in northern California living in wildland works with officials to fireproof their homes as fire season returns in the warmer months. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
California Bans Singing In Church [Video]

California Bans Singing In Church

California continues to battle a spike in coronavirus cases. Business Insider reports California has banned people from singing or chanting in places of worship. Early in the virus battle California was praised for its successful early response. Now the state has recently experienced record-highs in new cases. On May 25, California started to allow churches to reopen with safety guidelines. This week, it updated its guidelines to advise against singing.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Martinez, California


Independence Day (United States)

FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim [Video]

FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim

The commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday didn't defend a claim recently made by President Donald Trump. But according to CNN, he didn't support it, either. Dr. Stephen Hahn is a member of the White House coronavirus task force. At a White House Independence Day event on Saturday, Trump made an unfounded claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are 'totally harmless.' In a CNN interview with Dana Bash on Sunday, Dr.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published
Soaring COVID-19 cases overshadow July 4 weekend [Video]

Soaring COVID-19 cases overshadow July 4 weekend

[NFA] Rising coronavirus cases in 39 U.S. states cast a shadow over the nation's Fourth of July celebrations as health experts worried that holiday parties will cause a further spike in infections that could overwhelm hospitals. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published
Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden [Video]

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden

Polls taken around Independence Day in an election year tend to be highly correlated with the November results in incumbent contests. And according to CNN, that means incumbent candidate President Donald J. Trump is in a lot of trouble. A new Monmouth University poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden with a 53% to 41% lead over Trump. The average live interview poll conducted over the last month also has Biden ahead by a similar 11-point margin.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Fourth of July fireworks show turns for the worse into massive explosion

 A Fourth of July fireworks show in Brownwood, Texas went horribly wrong as the fireworks exploded and caused the dock to catch on fire.
USATODAY.com

Group Finishes Breonna Taylor Mural In Annapolis [Video]

Group Finishes Breonna Taylor Mural In Annapolis

After two days of painting, the mural of Breonna Taylor and Black Lives Matter is finally finished.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published
Children March Against Racism In North Side [Video]

Children March Against Racism In North Side

Demonstrators marched through the streets of the North Side on Sunday as part of the "Children March Against Racism" demonstration.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:33Published
Evanston Black Lives Matter Mural Defaced [Video]

Evanston Black Lives Matter Mural Defaced

On Friday, the Evanston Township High School boys’ basketball team painted a massive message of Black Lives Matter in yellow on the street outside their school. On Saturday, the team found streaks of..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:06Published

Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Patriotic in Red, White & Blue on the Fourth of July

 Alessandra Ambrosio is celebrating the holiday weekend. The 39-year-old Brazilian model was spotted out celebrating the Fourth of July with friends and family on...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

President Trump vows to ‘safeguard’ America’s values in July Fourth speech

 President Donald Trump has vowed to “safeguard” America’s values from enemies within in a speech to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Belfast Telegraph

Fourth of July weekend marked by violence as girl, 7, among dead in Chicago, cities see deadly shootings

 The Fourth of July holiday weekend across the U.S. was marred by violence as more than 14 were killed and dozens were injured in shootings, including at a...
FOXNews.com


