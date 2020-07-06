Global  

Frederick Douglass statue vandalized in Rochester, New York, on anniversary of famous speech

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Frederick Douglass, who lived in Rochester after fleeing slavery, delivered his famous "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July" on July 5, 1852.
 
