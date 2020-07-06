Frederick Douglass statue vandalized in Rochester, New York, on anniversary of famous speech

MythBusters' Adam Savage Faces Shocking Accusation By Family Member



Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage is facing a horrific accusation. And it's not from a groupie or ex-girlfriend, either. It's from his sister. Newser reports Miranda Pacchiana filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York state accusing her brother of 'repeatedly' sexually abusing her as a child. Savage was 9 to 12 years old at the time of the alleged assaults, and Pacchiana was 7 to 10. Now 52, Savage denies everything. While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end.

