|
Frederick Douglass statue vandalized in Rochester, New York, on anniversary of famous speech
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Frederick Douglass, who lived in Rochester after fleeing slavery, delivered his famous "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July" on July 5, 1852.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rochester, New York City in Western New York
Home-growers scramble for scarce seed
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53Published
New York (state) State in the northeastern United States
Black Lives Matter mural painted outside NY courtsTeams of painters and artists gathered for a second day on Thursday to paint a "Black Lives Matter" mural in the middle of a street that passes federal buildings..
USATODAY.com
US attorney would like Duke of York to give statement on Epstein
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
MythBusters' Adam Savage Faces Shocking Accusation By Family Member
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this