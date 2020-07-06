Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's ex-girlfriend and longtime confidante, expected in court this week
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Ghislaine Maxwell is expected in court on Friday after federal authorities detailed several charges against her pertaining to her alleged role in Jeffrey Epstein's purported sex trafficking ring. Mola Lenghi reports on what we know about Maxwell and what her potential cooperation with prosecutors could mean for Epstein's alleged victims.
Kevin Mazur/VF14/Contributor/Getty Images Elon Musk on Saturday denied that the late convicted sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was given a tour of a SpaceX facility. A photo showed Musk with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged co-conspirator who was arrested on Thursday, raising...
Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in style: her luxury timber-framed home perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire pine and oak forests boasts dramatic views of Mount Sunapee's foothills, but is secluded..