Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's ex-girlfriend and longtime confidante, expected in court this week

CBS News Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell is expected in court on Friday after federal authorities detailed several charges against her pertaining to her alleged role in Jeffrey Epstein's purported sex trafficking ring. Mola Lenghi reports on what we know about Maxwell and what her potential cooperation with prosecutors could mean for Epstein's alleged victims.
