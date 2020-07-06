Global  

Uber acquires food delivery app Postmates

CBS News Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
With Postmates buyout, Uber becomes the nation's No. 2 food delivery service, while DoorDash remains the leader.
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion

Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion 00:58

 Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion The deal to combine the two services was announced on Monday. Under the all-stock deal, Postmates will be combined into Uber's Uber Eats platform. The combination of the services means that Uber will now rule 37 percent of the food delivery service market....

