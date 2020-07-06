Uber acquires food delivery app Postmates

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 hours ago Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion 00:58 Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion The deal to combine the two services was announced on Monday. Under the all-stock deal, Postmates will be combined into Uber's Uber Eats platform. The combination of the services means that Uber will now rule 37 percent of the food delivery service market....