Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeffrey Epstein's confidant Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to NY prison after arrest

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell, the confidant and ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred to a New York federal prison on Monday following her arrest in New Hampshire last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell 02:00

 Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New York for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell To Be Moved From New Hampshire To New York [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell To Be Moved From New Hampshire To New York

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published
Epstein accuser cried 'happy tears' on hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell arrest [Video]

Epstein accuser cried 'happy tears' on hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell arrest

One of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers says she cried "happy tears" following the arrest of Epstein's long-time associate British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell last week, Australia's Network Nine..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX [Video]

Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX

Kevin Mazur/VF14/Contributor/Getty Images Elon Musk on Saturday denied that the late convicted sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was given a tour of a SpaceX facility. A photo showed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew's legal team 'bewildered' over claims royal won't cooperate in Epstein investigation: source

 Prince Andrew’s legal team is apparently stunned after prosecutors in New York said they would like the Duke of York to speak to them following the arrest of...
FOXNews.com

FBI Arrests Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell

 Watch VideoThe FBI says Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested Thursday on charges she helped him sexually abuse girls under...
Newsy

Ghislaine Maxwell arrest: Jeffrey Epstein associate held by FBI, report says

 Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI, report says.
Independent Also reported by •FOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldHNGNBBC News

Tweets about this