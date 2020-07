Harvard invites freshmen to campus, but classes stay online Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University's freshman class will be invited to live on campus this fall, while most other undergraduates will be required to learn remotely from home, the Ivy League school announced Monday. University officials decided to allow only 40% of undergraduates on campus in an effort to reduce density and prevent the […]

