Frederick Douglass escaped slavery and became a famed abolitionist. His first wife made that possible

Frederick Douglass was able to escape slavery and pursue the work of abolition thanks to the help of his first wife, Anna Murray Douglass.
 
Frederick Douglass Frederick Douglass American social reformer, orator, writer, abolitionist, former slave and statesman

Frederick Douglass statue in New York vandalized on anniversary weekend of 'What to the Slave is the Fourth of July' speech

 On the same weekend in which Frederick Douglass years ago delivered one of his most historic speeches, a statue of Douglass was toppled from its base.
Billy Graham, Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass: Who Trump wants in the 'National Garden of American Heroes'

 Trump's order says the "National Garden of American Heroism," should feature Harriet Tubman, Billy Graham and Frederick Douglass among others.
Anna Murray-Douglass Anna Murray-Douglass Abolitionist, wife of Frederick Douglass


