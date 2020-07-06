|
Frederick Douglass escaped slavery and became a famed abolitionist. His first wife made that possible
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Frederick Douglass was able to escape slavery and pursue the work of abolition thanks to the help of his first wife, Anna Murray Douglass.
