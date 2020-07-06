Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghislaine Maxwell Prepared to Name Epstein's Famous and Powerful Clients, Who Are They?

HNGN Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell Prepared to Name Epstein's Famous and Powerful Clients, Who Are They?After Maxwell's arrest last week, the public are now waiting for the other abusers to be held accountable. Authorities are now going through Epstein's black book, here are some of the names.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX

Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX 00:33

 Kevin Mazur/VF14/Contributor/Getty Images Elon Musk on Saturday denied that the late convicted sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was given a tour of a SpaceX facility. A photo showed Musk with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged co-conspirator who was arrested on Thursday, raising...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell And Her High-Profile Defender Share One Uncomfortable Situation [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell And Her High-Profile Defender Share One Uncomfortable Situation

Media heiress Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested this week, and faces multiple felony charges connected to Jeffrey Epstein and sex trafficking girls. However, Newser reports she has at least one..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Ghislaine Maxwell 'created' Jeffrey Epstein [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell 'created' Jeffrey Epstein

The lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims claims Ghislaine Maxwell was an "integral part of the grooming process".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:31Published
"Epstein Pimp" Agrees To Name Names [Video]

"Epstein Pimp" Agrees To Name Names

Jeffrey Epstein’s former mentor claimed Ghislaine Maxwell will fully cooperate with the feds. The NY Post reports that disgraced elderly socialite was busted on charges that she groomed underage..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this